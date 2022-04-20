Short Interest in Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Decreases By 22.2%

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:DFIHY opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Dairy Farm International has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

