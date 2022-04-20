Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 24.2%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after buying an additional 575,684 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,597,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CE opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

