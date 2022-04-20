Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 21.4%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

About Airports of Thailand Public (Get Rating)

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.