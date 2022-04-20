Shopping Price Hits $10.28 on Top Exchanges (SPI)

Shopping (SPI) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Shopping coin can currently be purchased for about $10.28 or 0.00024835 BTC on popular exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $9.43 million and approximately $879,086.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.50 or 0.07440760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.09 or 0.99940117 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034426 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,362 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

