Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Down 9.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price fell 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $900.00 to $800.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shopify traded as low as $546.15 and last traded at $549.69. 44,729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,897,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $605.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Shopify from $1,270.00 to $937.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,134.02.

Get Shopify alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $84,008,000. Finally, Rinet Co LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,096.96. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.