Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 3,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 10,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

