Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

SQNS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 47,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

