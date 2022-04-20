Sentivate Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $38,605.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

