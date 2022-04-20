Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 21.6% in March

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE ST traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,190,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $628,639,000 after buying an additional 192,222 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,318,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $574,829,000 after acquiring an additional 386,640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,843,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,504,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,359,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $238,586,000 after acquiring an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,207,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,226,000 after acquiring an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

