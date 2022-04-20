Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sempra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Sempra also posted earnings of $2.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.82 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sempra.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Sempra by 975.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sempra by 3,070.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.27. 1,718,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,755. The firm has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

