Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Takes $174,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

International Business Machines stock traded up $9.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.39. 546,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

