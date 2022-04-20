Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Makes New $132,000 Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.40.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $510.24. 7,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $521.80 and its 200-day moving average is $571.86. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $460.36 and a 12 month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

