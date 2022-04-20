Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $159,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 43,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,378 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,853. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $126.82 and a 1 year high of $189.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

