Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $123,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,979,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 150,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,642,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $275.20. 7,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,329. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.65 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.85 and a 200 day moving average of $306.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

