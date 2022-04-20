Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.79.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.98 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
