Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.38. 169,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,907. The company has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.