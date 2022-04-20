Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 138,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,468,348. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.