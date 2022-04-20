Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,007,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893,214 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $118,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,815,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,032 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

