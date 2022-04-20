Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.72 million to $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,751. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.