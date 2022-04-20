Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.78. 826,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.64. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

