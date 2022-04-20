Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.