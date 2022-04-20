Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in CDW by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in CDW by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, reaching $173.94. 2,277,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

