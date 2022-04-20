Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,937. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.