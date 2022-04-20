Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after acquiring an additional 38,434 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. 1,190,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,983. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $269.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

