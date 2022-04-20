Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 574.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology stock remained flat at $$3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 239,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. Research analysts predict that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

GTYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTY Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

