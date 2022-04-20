Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

