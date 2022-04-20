Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after purchasing an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $118,167,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock worth $3,580,349. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

