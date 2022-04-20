Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.91. 3,579,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,801. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.