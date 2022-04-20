Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 395 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.