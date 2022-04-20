Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 165 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after acquiring an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,241. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.81.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

