Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 921 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after buying an additional 36,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,249,134,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,108,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,897,090,000 after acquiring an additional 120,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 7.2% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,596,125,000 after purchasing an additional 175,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.75 on Tuesday, hitting $348.61. 19,520,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,788,390. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $329.82 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $535.72.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

