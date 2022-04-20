Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,306. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

