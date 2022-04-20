Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,043,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after buying an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after buying an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after buying an additional 52,688 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $488.90 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $452.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.