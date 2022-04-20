Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $87,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.70. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

