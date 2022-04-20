Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after acquiring an additional 147,735 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $180.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $164.75 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

