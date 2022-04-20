Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cintas by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Cintas by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS stock opened at $418.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.51 and a 200-day moving average of $411.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.