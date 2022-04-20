Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $338,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,084,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,751. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $112.34 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

