Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $30,000 in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 21.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 71,189 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Daseke, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $508.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

