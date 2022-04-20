Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,055. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average is $255.78. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.