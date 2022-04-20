Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $276,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 980 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,182 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Autodesk Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autodesk (ADSK)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.