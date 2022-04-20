Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $146,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,152,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,305,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.05. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

