Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 408 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $51,624,352. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.62 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,246.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

