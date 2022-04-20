Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in ServiceNow by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.84.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $16.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $514.40. 1,508,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.23, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $554.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

