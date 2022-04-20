Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 94 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $260.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.69.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

