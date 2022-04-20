Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 748 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 748 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.98. 51,215,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,343,910. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.94.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

