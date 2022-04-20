Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,597 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,332,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,064,404. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.56.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

