Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,460 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after buying an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $205,081,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,486,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,293,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

