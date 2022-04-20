Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.