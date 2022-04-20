Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.02. 987,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,847. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

