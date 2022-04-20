Salomon & Ludwin LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $517.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $526.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.93.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.45. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.