Sakura Tops 24 Hour Volume of $566,404.00 (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Sakura has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sakura has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $566,404.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.79 or 0.07431895 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00038794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,588.22 or 0.99838493 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sakura Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.